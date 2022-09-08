Hobbled Yanks lose another star, place DJ LeMahieu on IL

NEW YORK (AP) — The injury-riddled New York Yankees have placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list with inflammation of his right second toe. LeMahieu had been dealing with the injury for several weeks but managed to play through the discomfort until recently, missing the first three games of New York’s series against Minnesota. Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the issue really began to impact LeMahieu during a three-game set at Boston from Aug. 12-14. LeMahieu could return on Sept. 5, but Boone did not set a timetable for his return.

