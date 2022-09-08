Hamilton wants to stay at Mercedes ‘until the day I die’

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to retire from Formula One despite a disappointing season for the seven-time world champion. Hamilton is winless through 15 races this season and sixth in the standings. He trails reigning world champion Max Verstappen by 152 points heading into the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. There have been suggestions that Daniel Ricciardo could move to Mercedes as a reserve driver next season and then take over from Hamilton when the Briton’s contract expires at the end of 2023. The 37-year-old Hamilton says he’s “feeling fit” and wants to stay at Mercedes “until the day I die.”

