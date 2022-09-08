Game after the Queen’s death was ‘strange, difficult moment’

The members of Great Britain’s basketball team stood side by side, their arms slung over each other’s shoulders, coaches on one end of the row, players on the other. For 45 seconds before their EuroBasket game in Milan on Thursday afternoon, they listened to the national anthem of Great Britain, with the crescendo building toward the traditional finish. “God save the Queen,” some of them sang, perhaps for the final time.

