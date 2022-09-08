Ferrari heads to Monza with new look but same problems

MONZA, Italy (AP) — There will be a new look for Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix but some things remain very much the same as the famous Scuderia heads into its home race plagued by problems. A strange season full of botched strategy decisions and bizarre incidents continued last week at the Dutch Grand Prix and there is speculation that further blunders in front of the passionate red-clad tifosi could signal the end for team principal Mattia Binotto. Ferrari has only won one of the past 11 editions of the Italian Grand Prix. The Ferrari drivers will wear yellow racing suits and there will be a special one-off livery to mark the 100th anniversary of the circuit and the 75th one of the team.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.