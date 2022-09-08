Ferrari heads to Monza with new look but same problems
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MONZA, Italy (AP) — There will be a new look for Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix but some things remain very much the same as the famous Scuderia heads into its home race plagued by problems. A strange season full of botched strategy decisions and bizarre incidents continued last week at the Dutch Grand Prix and there is speculation that further blunders in front of the passionate red-clad tifosi could signal the end for team principal Mattia Binotto. Ferrari has only won one of the past 11 editions of the Italian Grand Prix. The Ferrari drivers will wear yellow racing suits and there will be a special one-off livery to mark the 100th anniversary of the circuit and the 75th one of the team.