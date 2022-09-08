Eagles, Hokies want to rebound from disappointing openers

Boston College and Virginia Tech both hope their Atlantic Coast Conference openers go better than their season openers did. The Eagles led Rutgers throughout until a 22-yard scoring run with 2:43 left boosted the Scarlet Knights to a 22-21 victory. The Hokies lost 20-17 at Old Dominion when the Monarchs got a 1-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds remaining in Brent Pry’s first game as the Hokies’ coach. The game at Lane Stadium will be the 31st meeting of the teams. Virginia Tech holds a 19-11 advantage.

