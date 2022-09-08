Cole lifts US by Puerto Rico in AmeriCup quarters, 85-84

RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Norris Cole made sure that USA Basketball will play for a medal at AmeriCup. Cole scored a game-high 20 points and the winning basket with 1.4 seconds remaining as the U.S. rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an AmeriCup quarterfinal game. It was the game’s seventh and final lead change, the last two of those coming in the final 6.1 seconds. Jeremy Pargo scored 15 points for the U.S., Zylan Cheatham scored 11 and Stephen Zimmerman had 10 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.