Chiefs’ new wide receivers have experience with elite QBs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs rebuilt their wide receiver room after trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, but it’s not as if the newcomers are inexperienced, especially when it comes to catching passes from stars. JuJu Smith-Schuster used to catch them from Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Marquez Valdes-Scantling did the same from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Justin Watson has two seasons of experience catching throws from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. And that gives another elite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, a sense of comfort heading into the Chiefs’ opener Sunday in Arizona.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.