Boilermakers are hoping to rebound against Indiana State

Purdue had a few extra days to figure out what went wrong at the end of its season-opening loss. Indiana State will be playing for much more than on-the-field victories this season after two players were killed and two others seriously injured in a tragic August car accident. On Saturday, the inspired Sycamores will try to beat the Boilermakers for the first time. Purdue has won all five previous meetings and owns won 10 straight wins over Football Championship Series foes. But Indiana State is trying to follow up an emotional season-opening win with another strong statement.

By The Associated Press

