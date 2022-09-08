Bears say they’d need assistance to complete stadium complex

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears say they will need taxpayer assistance if they are going to construct an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, Final Fours and College Football Playoff games and anchor a surrounding entertainment and residential complex. Chairman George McCaskey said the team would not seek public funding to build the stadium itself if the Bears complete the purchase of a 326-acre site in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and decide to move from Soldier Field. But they would need help to complete the rest of a multibillion dollar project. The Bears envision restaurants, retail, office space, housing, a hotel, fitness center, new parks, ponds and open areas. McCaskey said the project could take more than 10 years to complete.

