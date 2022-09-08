Skip to Content
Baylor, BYU meet for final time as nonconference opponents

By The Associated Press

Baylor and BYU meet as nonconference foes for the final time with the Cougars set to join the Big 12 next season. The Bears won 38-24 last season in Waco, Texas, on their way to a 12-win season that included a conference championship and a Sugar Bowl victory. They beat the University at Albany 69-10 in the opener. The Cougars are coming off a 50-21 win at South Florida. BYU has a 6-8 mark against ranked teams under coach Kalani Sitake, including 4-3 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

