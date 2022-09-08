Arsenal wins at Zurich in Europa League, Roma beaten 2-1

Brazilian teenager Marquinhos marked his Arsenal debut by scoring the opening goal and setting up a second in a 2-1 victory over Zurich in the their opening group stage match of the Europa League. Eddie Nketiah scored the winner after Zurich equalized from a penalty awarded due to his foul as Arsenal rebounded from Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United — their first defeat in the Premier League this season. The 19-year-old Marquinhos joined Arsenal this summer from Sao Paulo. A minute of silence was planned before a late match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad in the second-tier European competition to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

