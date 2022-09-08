Armstrong-led Virginia out to beat Illinois 2nd year in row

First-year coach Tony Elliott is looking to get Virginia out to a 2-0 start for the second straight year when Illinois visits. Virginia brushed off a slow start against FCS opponent Richmond to win 34-17 last week. Illinois will try to rebound after blowing a late lead in a 23-20 loss at Indiana. The key matchup is Cavaliers’ quarterback Brennan Armstrong against Illinois’ defense. Armstrong threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over the Illini last year. Last week he became Virginia’s all-time leader in total offense. Illinois gave up 330 passing yards to Indiana.

