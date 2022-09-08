AP source: Saints’ McCoy agrees to 5-year, $63M extension

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has agreed to a contract extension and a person familiar with the terms said it spans five years and is worth up to about $63.8 million. McCoy’s representatives at APEX Sports Group announced that McCoy had reached a “long-term” extension in a social media post on Thursday. A person familiar with contract terms provided them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those have not been announced. The person said $40.3 million of the deal is guaranteed. The agreement comes as the 6-foot-4, 303-pound McCoy enters the final season of his rookie contract.

