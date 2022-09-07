White Sox take advantage of Mariners’ miscues for 9-6 win
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with a homer and double, Chicago took advantage of three errors, and the White Sox rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6. The White Sox took two of three in the series and stayed on the heels of Cleveland and Minnesota in the crowded AL Central race. It looked early like it would be a series loss for the White Sox as Seattle starter Luis Castillo tied an American League record by striking out the first seven batters to start the game. But Castillo gave up Jiménez’s homer and couldn’t get through the sixth inning. Eugenio Suárez homered twice for Seattle but committed one of the three errors.