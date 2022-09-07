Titans QB Tannehill has ‘burning fire’ after playoff loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The questions came at Ryan Tannehill in a variety of ways Wednesday, with reporters trying to draw out any remaining emotion from the Tennessee Titans quarterback’s last game. Tannehill didn’t bite. He starts his 11th NFL season Sunday in the opener against the New York Giants. Tannehill talked in May of needing therapy after the Titans’ divisional playoff loss. His third interception came with 20 seconds left in a tied game. He covered the same ground to start training camp. The Titans quarterback made it clear again Wednesday that he is fired up. But he says this is a new season and what happened last year doesn’t matter now.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.