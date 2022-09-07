Swiatek tops Pegula; faces Sabalenka in US Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (4) in to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time. The players combined for 13 service breaks in all, including 10 in the second set alone Wednesday night. Swiatek is a two-time champion at the French Open who had never been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. The 21-year-old from Poland advances to face No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals. The eighth-seeded Pegula was stopped in her bid for a first major semifinal. She dropped to 0-4 in Grand Slam quarterfinals, including three losses at that stage this season.

