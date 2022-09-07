Sporting Lisbon spoils Frankfurt’s Champions League debut

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — English forward Marcus Edwards has scored one goal and set up another to help Sporting Lisbon defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 and spoil the German club’s Champions League debut. Sporting stunned the home team with two quick-fire goals early in the second half. Edwards opened the scoring with a deflected shot in the 65th, two minutes before he set up Francisco Trincão for 2-0. Substitute Nuno Santos completed the scoring with another incisive attack in the 82nd. It is Sporting’s first-ever win in Germany, earned by taking advantage of spaces left in Frankfurt’s defense as the home team had been pushing for the breakthrough. Frankfurt was making its debut in Europe’s premier competition after winning last season’s Europa League.

