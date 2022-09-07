Sosa, Segura, Falter power Phillies past Marlins 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa homered for the second straight game and finished with three hits three RBIs and Bailey Falter earned his fourth straight win as a starter, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Jean Segura also homered for the Phillies, who moved four games ahead of Milwaukee and a half-game ahead of San Diego in the race for the final two NL wild-card spots. The Padres host Arizona later Wednesday. Miami has lost nine in a row for the first time since 2013.

