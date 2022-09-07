Serge Aurier becomes Forest’s 22nd signing since EPL return

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Make it 22. The closing of the summer transfer window last week hasn’t stopped big-spending Nottingham Forest from adding to its squad, with Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier joining on a free transfer. Aurier became Forest’s 22nd signing since the team sealed a return to the Premier League after an absence of 23 years. The rebuilding of the squad cost Forest around $160 million. The 29-year-old Aurier spent last season at Villarreal, having previously been in the Premier League with Tottenham.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.