Senators sign Stutzle to 8-year, $66.8 million extension

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle has agreed to an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 season, is the latest move by general manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa’s core. Selected No. 3 overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks, Stutzle has 34 goals and 87 points in 132 NHL games.

