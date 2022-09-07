Sarkisian trek from Bama built pipeline to aid Texas rebuild

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head football coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. So, is he building Alabama West? The early returns — a 5-7 season in 2021 — have so far been rather un-Bama like.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.