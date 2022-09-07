Saints receiver Thomas, left tackle Hurst back at practice

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints’ top receiver and projected starting blind-side blocker are practicing again after being sidelined since mid-August. Receiver Michael Thomas and left tackle James Hurst had been out of action since Aug. 17. Hurts broke a bone in his left foot and Thomas was nursing a hamstring injury. Thomas was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but says he feels great and plans to play in New Orleans’ Week 1 matchup at Atlanta on Sunday. Hurst participated fully in practice and says he’s eager to show he deserves to be the starting left tackle after preparing all offseason to compete for that role. Also back at practice is projected starting linebacker Pete Werner.

