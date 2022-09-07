Ryan Giggs to go on trial again on domestic violence charges

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time on domestic violence charges. A judge has ruled Giggs should face a retrial a week after he was discharged after a jury failed to reach a verdict on charges that he assaulted and used coercive behavior against an ex-girlfriend. A judge set a date of July 31, 2023, for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks. Giggs will remain on bail.

