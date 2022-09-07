Ryan begins new chapter as Colts continue revolving QB story

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan is eagerly waiting for the next chapter of his football career to begin. The veteran will suit up in an Indianapolis Colts uniform on Sunday for the first time in a meaningful game. For the Colts, it’s the same old story. Another new season, another new quarterback. But they’re hoping Ryan is the guy to end their quarterback carrousel by playing at a championship level. Ryan is chasing several career milestones at age 37, but the Colts feel like he has solid years ahead of him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.