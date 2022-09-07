Richarlison double earns Spurs 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille

LONDON (AP) — Richarlison marked his Champions League debut by scoring his first goals for Tottenham to earn a 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille in their opening group-stage match. The Brazil forward powered home almost identical headers in the 76th and 81st minutes. Marseille was unable to eke out a draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after having center back Chancel Mbemba sent off in the 47th for bringing down Son Heung-min as the last man. It was Marseille’s first loss of the season in all competitions and continued a dreadful run of results in the Champions League.

