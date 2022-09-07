QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a game seeking revenge. How he handles it is anyone’s guess. But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson. Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins said he wants to see Mayfield “talking his talk and walking his walk.” He said Mayfield plays his best football when he’s fired up.