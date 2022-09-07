QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a game seeking revenge. How he handles it is anyone’s guess. But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson. Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins said he wants to see Mayfield “talking his talk and walking his walk.” He said Mayfield plays his best football when he’s fired up.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.