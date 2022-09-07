Skip to Content
Premier League postpones game because of planned rail strike

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has postponed Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace on Sept. 17 because of a planned rail strike. The league cited the “exceptional circumstances” of the planned walkout of rail workers that would leave no public transportation for fans. More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union plan to strike on Sept. 15 and 17, “effectively shutting down the railway network,” it said earlier this month, in a dispute over pay and working conditions exacerbated by a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

