Pickford to miss England’s final games before World Cup

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss his national team’s final games before the World Cup. Everton says Pickford sustained a thigh injury in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday and is not expected to return to action until after the upcoming international break. England plays Italy and Germany in Nations League qualifiers on Sept. 23 and Sept. 26, respectively. Its first group game at the World Cup is against Iran on Nov. 21. Pickford is England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

