Naquin, Escobar power Mets past Pirates to end 3-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader. The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East with the win. Chris Bassitt allowed one run on five hits in seven innings to pick up his 13th victory of the season. Greg Allen had an RBI double for Pittsburgh.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.