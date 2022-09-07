McIlroy says LIV has strained bond with Ryder Cup teammates

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Don’t expect Rory McIlroy to spend much time reminiscing with his former Ryder Cup teammates at Wentworth this week. McIlroy says he doesn’t have “much of a relationship” anymore with European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter because of their decision to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. McIlroy reiterated that he thinks the contingent of LIV players who are competing at the BMW PGA Championship “shouldn’t be here.” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick says the current tensions could make it difficult to play alongside any LIV players on Europe’s Ryder Cup team next year.

