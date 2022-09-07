Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

GENEVA (AP) — The Champions League group stage is often criticized for too many lopsided mismatches fueled by a wealth gap between clubs. But Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt both fell to heavy, surprise losses on Wednesday. The day started with firings for coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco whose teams Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively, had shocking losses Tuesday. Liverpool went down 4-1 at Napoli after Eintracht was beaten 3-0 at home by Sporting Lisbon. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick on his Champions League debut for Barcelona which beat Viktoria Plzeň 5-1. Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time to beat Porto 2-1.

