Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has fired coach Domenico Tedesco hours after a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history last season by winning the German Cup. But a poor start to the Bundesliga season included a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff says the club lacked belief that Tedesco and his coaching staff could quickly turn things around. Leipzig next plays at defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

