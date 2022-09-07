Lazard’s injury creates more uncertainty for Packers at WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Davante Adams might not be the only notable receiver missing when the Green Bay Packers open their season. Allen Lazard hasn’t practiced yet this week because of an ankle injury, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. That means the Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be without their top returning receiver as they adapt to life without Adams. Green Bay traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March. The Packers have thrived under these circumstances before. They won each of the seven games Adams missed because of injury over the past three seasons.

