Lamar Jackson says Friday is cutoff point for contract talks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The clock is ticking for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The star quarterback says Friday is the cutoff point when negotiations for a contract extension need to be set aside before the start of the regular season. He indicated previously that there would be some sort of deadline and that he hoped to have a deal done before the season. Now he’s clarified the timetable he’s working with. Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season and is representing himself in contract talks. If he doesn’t sign an extension, the Ravens can always use the franchise tag to keep him.

