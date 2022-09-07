Judge hits 55th homer, Yanks mark for right-handed hitters

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the fourth straight game, hitting No. 55 of the year in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota to set the New York Yankees’ season record for right-handed hitters. Louie Varland, making his big league debut, allowed just one hit before Judge lined a 2-1 changeup 374 feet into the left-field seats in the fourth inning. Judge surpassed the 54 homers hit by Alex Rodriguez in 2007. The Yankees’ season record of 61 was set by Roger Maris in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth’s season high of 60 in 1927.

