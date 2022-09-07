Joe Kovacs sets 3rd-best shot put all-time mark at 23.23m

ZURICH (AP) — Two-time Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs has set the third-longest mark in shot put history. Kovacs launched a throw of 23.23 meters at the Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland. He became just the fourth man ever to go beyond 23 meters with only his United States teammate Ryan Crouser ahead of him in the record book. The 33-year-old Kovacs had a previous best of 22.91 set when he won his second world title in 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Crouser and Kovacs are the only men shot putters to go beyond 23 meters in the past 30 years.

