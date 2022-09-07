Jaguars RB James Robinson ready to ‘be me again’ in opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars running back James Robinson could be on a snap count when Jacksonville opens the season at Washington on Sunday. The third-year pro is working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg sustained at the New Yok Jets in December. He was cleared to begin practicing in full last month, but he didn’t play in the preseason and hasn’t endured more than thud contact in training camp. Pederson says Robinson is good to go against the Commanders. But one question remains: How much can he realistically provide? Pederson says “I think we’ve got to get into the football game” to find out.

