Horschel, Homa among 6 players added to Presidents Cup team

Billy Horschel finally gets to play golf for the Stars and Stripes as a pro. Horschel and Max Homa are among six captain’s picks by Davis Love III to fill out the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup. The Americans already were stacked before the picks. Now they have all 12 players from the top 26 in the world ranking. They play an International team depleted by defections to LIV Golf. The matches are Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. The Americans have won eight in a row and have lost only one time since the Presidents Cup began in 1994.

