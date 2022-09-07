Atlético tops Porto with late Griezmann goal in wild finish

MADRID (AP) — It took a goal by Antoine Griezmann 11 minutes into stoppage time to end Atlético Madrid’s home struggles in the Champions League. Griezmann found the net with a header off a corner kick in the last play of the match to give Atlético a 2-1 win over Porto at the Metropolitano stadium. All three goals of the game were scored after 90 minutes. It was Atlético’s first win in nine Champions League matches at home. Diego Simeone’s team hadn’t won at the Metropolitano in the European competition since 2020. Mario Hermoso gave Atlético the lead two minutes into stoppage time but Porto equalized four minutes later with Matheus Uribe converting a penalty kick.

