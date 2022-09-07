Jets QB Wilson out until at least Week 4, Flacco to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh announced the team’s decision Wednesday and added Wilson will likely be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh “at the earliest.” Flacco starting this week is not unexpected as it appeared to be trending that way for a few weeks. But Wilson being sidelined for at least three more weeks was a surprise. Wilson worked out on the field Monday and Tuesday while testing out his knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.