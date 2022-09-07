Defending Vuelta champion Roglic withdraws after crash

MADRID (AP) — Primoz Roglic’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before. Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team says the Slovenian cyclist will not start in Wednesday’s 17th stage in southern Spain. Roglic went down hard 75 meters from the finish while going for the victory in Tuesday’s 16th stage. He crossed the line with bruises and bleeding from his right shoulder, arm and leg. The injuries did not appear serious but the team and the rider decided it was better not to continue as the race entered the tough final stages.

