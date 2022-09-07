Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs

Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner Thursday night before kicking off the NFL season at home where they became the first team to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in their own stadium. Somehow, they’re underdogs against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl after falling short in the AFC divisional round against the Kansas City Chiefs last January. Josh Allen leads a dynamic offense and the Bills had the league’s stingiest defense in 2021.

