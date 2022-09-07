Berhalter: Firing of Chelsea’s Tuchel could benefit Pulisic

NEW YORK (AP) — In the eyes of U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Chelsea’s decision to fire manager Thomas Tuchel could benefit American star Christian Pulisic. Berhalter says he’s not happy that Tuchel lost his job. But, in his words, “if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level.” Pulisic was used as second-half substitute in Chelsea’s first five Premier League matches before starting in Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Ham. He entered in the 75th minute of Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb, Tuchel’s final game.

