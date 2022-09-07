Bayern wins 2-0 at Inter to continue CL starting tradition
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Bayern Munich has continued its tradition of winning its opening Champions League game by beating Inter Milan 2-0 at San Siro. It would have been more comfortable had it not been for Nerazzurri goalkeeper André Onana. Leroy Sané fired Bayern ahead in the 25th minute and Inter defender Danilo D’Ambrosio netted an own goal in the 66th. It was the 19th straight time the German team has won its opening match in the competition. Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in the other Group C match.