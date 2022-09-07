Aquino hits 2 home runs, Reds beat Cubs 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit two more home runs against the Cubs and helped the Cincinnati Reds pull away from Chicago 7-1. Mike Minor, pitching at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta, gave up 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings but just one run. The 34-year-old lefty is 3-0 in his last four starts after losing a career-worst eight straight decisions. The Cubs hit into three double plays and lost for the fourth time in five games. Aquino has hit 12 homers in 84 career at-bats against the Cubs.

