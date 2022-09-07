ACC gets September shot to boost reputation in marquee games

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference gets a chance in September to bolster the perception of the league’s strength with multiple matchups against other power conferences. The league won its highest-profile matchups in Week 1. That included Florida State’s wild win against LSU. This week’s schedule includes No. 24 Tennessee visiting No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 23 Wake Forest visiting Vanderbilt. The league can bolster its reputation with wins at a time when there’s uncertainty about the ACC’s long-term future in a football-driven landscape. Commissioner Jim Phillips is working to generate more revenue while being locked in a TV contract through 2036.

