Vibe upbeat around Cyclones’ QB, not so much around Iowa’s

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State head into Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Game at Kinnick Stadium off season-opening wins but the moods in Iowa City and Ames are decidedly different this week. Hawkeyes fans watched their team sputter offensively against South Dakota State and predictable calls for a new starting quarterback followed. Coach Kirk Ferentz said he’s sticking with Spencer Petras. Cyclones fans are celebrating new quarterback Hunter Dekkers after his sensational performance against Southeast Missouri State in his first start. Iowa has won six straight against the Cyclones.

