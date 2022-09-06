U.S. Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements

Representatives for the men’s and women’s U.S. national teams signed their historic collective bargaining agreements with U.S. Soccer, formally closing a long and acrimonious fight over equal pay. The federation announced in May that it had struck separate agreements with the players’ unions on contracts that run through 2028. A signing ceremony was held following the women’s friendly match against Nigeria at Audi Field in Washington D.C., with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh among those on hand. The new contracts include identical pay structures for appearances and tournament victories, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

