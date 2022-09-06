Tyson Fury offers Joshua 40% of purse for all-British fight

Skip to Content
LONDON (AP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has parked a potential unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk and moved his sights toward fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. In a video published on social media on Tuesday, Fury says he is willing to offer Joshua 40% of the purse for a title fight before the end of the year. The WBC champion says Joshua “doesn’t have any excuses now not to take it. He can’t say I’ve low-balled him and offered him 20 or 30%.” The unbeaten Fury appears to have gone back on his decision to retire in the wake of beating another British fighter, Dillian Whyte, in April.

