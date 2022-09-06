Tennis tour moves year-end championships from China to Texas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The women’s professional tennis tour will hold its season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Last year’s finals originally were supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, but were moved to Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic. Late last year, the tour said it would not have any tournaments in China in 2022 because of concerns about the safety of Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai, who accused a former government official in that country of sexual assault. The WTA called the Fort Worth plans part of a “one-year agreement” and said the year-ending event is “due to return to Shenzhen.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.